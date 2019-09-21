‘Completely doable’: Piyush Goyal on making India a $5 trillion economy

He said this was the time for the country to engage with every nation and grasp the opportunity that has come its way to become a superpower.

Union Minster Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the target of making India USD 5 trillion economy is achievable and that all the stakeholders need to work together to meet this objective. The commerce and industry minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have expressed India’s determination of achieving high growth by announcing the tax measures this week, which will boost India’s competitiveness and bring India into the comparative league of countries that are competing for investments, according to a statement by Ficci. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy is completely doable if all the stakeholders come and work together,” the minister said.

Goyal, who on Saturday unveiled the India Pavilion design of the WORLD EXPO 2020 in Dubai, expressed optimism that India going ahead will have even lower taxes. “We all must work together to see how we can showcase India for attracting investments,” Goyal said, adding that the WORLD EXPO 2020 beginning October next year is a big opportunity to achieve this objective. He said this was the time for the country to engage with every nation and grasp the opportunity that has come its way to become a superpower.

The minister also thanked the Indian diaspora in the UAE for the excellent work they had done to support Modi develop a strong bonding between the two countries.