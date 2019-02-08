Competition Commission of India, GeM team up to prevent cartelization in public procurement

GeM CEO Radha Chauhan (left) with AK Gupta, chairman, CCI.

In a bid to prevent cartelization and curb anti-competitive practices on its platform, central government’s nodal body for online procurement – Government E-Marketplace or GeM has entered into an agreement with the country’s anti-monopoly watchdog – Competition Commission of India.

Government E-Marketplace has fast emerged as a preferred mode of procurement for central government departments and PSUs with total procurement through the portal reaching to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore.

“Both CCI and GeM appreciate the importance of advanced analytical tools and processes for identification of malpractices like cartelization,” said ministry of commerce in an official statement adding that the MoU has been signed to pool in the knowledge of both the organisations in the field of public procurement and anti-competitive practices.

The Union government has abolished its nodal body for procurement – Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) in 2017 and a dedicated E-marketplace for public sector procurement was created improve transparency and efficiency in public sector procurement.

Competition Commission of India is a statutory body for enforcing the Competition Act of 2002 throughout the country to prevent cartelisation, anti competitive practices and to protect consumer’s interest.

In 2002, the Union government has replaced MRTP Commission with Competition Commission of India to curb anti-competitive practices and market cartelization in the country.

The MoU was signed by CEO GeM Radha Chauhan and AK Gupta, Chairman of Competition Commission of India at GeM office in New Delhi.