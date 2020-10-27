Companies turn towards apprentices due to reverse migration of workers, rise in demand in these sectors

About 32 per cent companies have been looking at apprenticeship to offset the workforce scarcity that they have been facing due to reverse migration due to Covid-19.

Labour loss due to reverse migration and increased demand for products and services post-lockdown have brought companies’ interest towards apprentices. 46 per cent employers are keen to increase their apprentice pool in the period July-December 2020, compared to 41 per cent in H2 2019, according to the Apprenticeship Outlook Report released by TeamLease Skills University. About 32 per cent companies have been looking at apprenticeship to offset the workforce scarcity that they have been facing due to reverse migration due to Covid-19. Further, nearly 25 per cent companies have been hiring apprentices to meet the increased demand for products and services due to the pandemic, showed the report.

Another major reason for the surge in apprentice jobs is to optimize the manpower cost at the basic level. The top sectors where apprentices are expected to be in demand are healthcare & pharmaceuticals (42 per cent), manufacturing & engineering (40 per cent), retail (38 per cent), and e-commerce (38 per cent).

Despite the predicament that the current pandemic has brought, the overall sentiment amongst companies to hire apprentices has been very positive, said Sumit Kumar, Vice President – NETAP, TeamLease Skill University. While in the initial months of the lockdown, we witnessed a dip, the hiring intent has bounced back quite aggressively, especially since June/July, Sumit Kumar added. While more employers are continuing to accept apprenticeship as a solution to create a skilled productive workforce, nearly 78 per cent employers find their apprentices to be productive.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the companies are identifying the potential of investing in apprentices and building a talent pool, especially local talent to mitigate workforce scarcity in such situations. The report suggested that nearly 24 per cent organisations have increased their apprentice hiring during the pandemic. There’s also a gender angle to the apprenticeship story. 43 per cent companies prefer male candidates while 23 per cent prefer female candidates. The report further revealed that Hyderabad was more open to women candidates, while Bangalore and Mumbai were gender agnostic.