Companies say hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels; maximum jobs in these fields: Naukri survey

A majority of recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-pandemic levels, while jobseekers may see as much as 30% increments by the first half of this year, according to a survey by job-listing platform Naukri.com. Three out of five recruiters said in the survey that they expect hiring to rise back to pre-COVID levels in their organisations by June 2022. Fields such as Information Technology (IT), business development and marketing will see the most active hiring.

According to the Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey, the IT field will see 59% rise in hirings while business development and marketing will see a growth of nearly 40%. “Given the continued surge in demand for IT roles, recruiters expect this sector to witness a high employee fallout rate of 49%. It is interesting to note that the number of recruiters anticipating an attrition rate greater than 20% grew up by 33% when compared with the previous survey conducted last year,” according to the statement.

From the standpoint of experience, the majority of the employers surveyed by Naukri said they will hire jobseekers with an experience band of 3-5 years, followed by the candidates with an experience of 1-3 years.

Pandemic-led hybrid work model also found mention in the survey in which over 40% of recruiters said that work-from-home is equally productive as working in office. At the same time, Indian companies are gearing to kickstart work from office for their employees with 41% recruiters confirming the same, an increase of 10% in comparison to previous year’s survey for the period between July to December 2021, according to the survey.

“The anticipation of returning to normalcy by companies is fueling a strong hiring sentiment as there has been pent up demand across sectors. Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey corroborates this narrative as 57% recruiters indicated a surge in both new and replacement hiring in their organizations,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com said in the statement. “Only 2% recruiters foresee a hold on hiring, while just 1% indicate layoffs for the coming months which indicates re-stabilization after a turbulent period,” he added.