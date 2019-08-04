Common service centres to offer electoral registration service from August 8

The Election Commission has already directed chief electoral officers of all states to engage CSCs for electors verification programme.

Common service centres, engaged in delivering government services to public, will start offering electoral registration and other services under the Election Commission from August 8, an official said on Sunday. The Election Commission has already directed chief electoral officers of all states to engage CSCs for electors verification programme.

“We have already signed memoranda of understanding for services in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir for electoral services. All services available on central website, National Voters’ Service Portal, of Election Commission will be available through CSCs. The Election Commission will inaugurate electoral services through CSCs on August 8,” CSC e-Governance Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

People would be able to update their details on the election card and get a copy of the same through CSCs, he said. “New election ID card will be issued by the Election Commission. Only updated ID card will be provided through CSCs on a real-time basis,” Tyagi said. There are over 3.5 lakh CSCs currently operational across the country. “We are in discussion with chief election officers in other states to start the services at the earliest,” Tyagi said.