scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100

In Mumbai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 1,844 and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2,045, compared with Rs 1,936.5 and Rs 2,141, respectively, earlier.

Written by FE Bureau
New Delhi
Commercial LPG, Commercial LPG cylinder, Commercial LPG price
Oil marketing companies, however, kept the prices of LPG used in household kitchens unchanged at Rs 1,053 for every 14.2-kg cylinder. The price for domestic LPG was last revised on July 6.

In a relief to restaurants and eateries, the price of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) has been reduced by up to Rs 100 a cylinder, with effect from September 1. The prices were last revised, again downward, on August 1.

Following the reduction, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,885 per cylinder in Delhi compared with Rs 1,976.5 per cylinder earlier. The highest reduction has been made in Kolkata where a commercial LPG cylinder will now come at Rs 1,995.5, compared with the earlier price of Rs 2,095.5.

In Mumbai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 1,844 and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2,045, compared with Rs 1,936.5 and Rs 2,141, respectively, earlier.

Also Read

Also Read: LPG Price cut: Commercial cylinder gets cheaper, domestic cooking gas rate steady; check LPG prices today

“The price revision for commercial LPG cylinders takes place in tandem with the international prices of traded LPG. The latest reduction is a reflection of the softening international prices,” an analyst said.

Oil marketing companies, however, kept the prices of LPG used in household kitchens unchanged at Rs 1,053 for every 14.2-kg cylinder. The price for domestic LPG was last revised on July 6.

Meanwhile, jet fuel prices have also been reduced by 0.7% to Rs 1,21,041.44 per kilolitre in the national capital.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.