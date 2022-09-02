Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100

In a relief to restaurants and eateries, the price of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) has been reduced by up to Rs 100 a cylinder, with effect from September 1. The prices were last revised, again downward, on August 1.

Following the reduction, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,885 per cylinder in Delhi compared with Rs 1,976.5 per cylinder earlier. The highest reduction has been made in Kolkata where a commercial LPG cylinder will now come at Rs 1,995.5, compared with the earlier price of Rs 2,095.5.

In Mumbai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 1,844 and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2,045, compared with Rs 1,936.5 and Rs 2,141, respectively, earlier.

“The price revision for commercial LPG cylinders takes place in tandem with the international prices of traded LPG. The latest reduction is a reflection of the softening international prices,” an analyst said.

Oil marketing companies, however, kept the prices of LPG used in household kitchens unchanged at Rs 1,053 for every 14.2-kg cylinder. The price for domestic LPG was last revised on July 6.

Meanwhile, jet fuel prices have also been reduced by 0.7% to Rs 1,21,041.44 per kilolitre in the national capital.