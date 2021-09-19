Commerce ministry to observe ‘Vanijya Saptah’ during September 20-26

Exporter conclaves/meets will also be held in more than 700 districts, including mega events in 100 districts.

The commerce and industry ministry on Sunday said it will observe ‘Vanijya Saptah’ during September 20-26, in which a slew of programmes and events will be organised across the country showcasing India as a rising economic force, and exporter conclaves.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising a soft launch of the National Single Window System and Industrial Park Rating System. The National Single Window System will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India.

“This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State levels,” it added. It said that the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) recognizes best performing parks, identifying interventions and serving as a decision support system for investors and policy makers. The IPRS 2.0 will widen its coverage and aim to bring in qualitative assessment further to the pilot phase.

“Under IPRS 2.0, the assessment of industrial parks including private industrial parks and SEZs with introduction of qualitative indicators for assessing these parks/zones is being undertaken across parameters identified under the four pillars – Internal infrastructure and utilities, External infrastructure and Connectivity, Business Support Systems, and Environmental and Safety Management,” the ministry said.

Further, exporter conclaves/meets will also be held in more than 700 districts, including mega events in 100 districts.

It will include handholding sessions for local exporters/entrepreneurs on foreign trade issues involving stakeholders such as the lead bank, local export chambers/associations and Export Promotion Councils.

Also, five national seminars/exhibitions will be organized by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in five regions of the country, – North, South, East, West and North-East. Further 35 export promotion events/exhibitions will be organized on 21-22 September by all the 14 export promotion councils, in which they would mobilize local exporters, manufacturers and industry to make export promotion a Jan Andolan.