Commerce ministry relaxes time for submission of application for availing benefits for agri exports

“Provision for submission of physical copy of application with the concerned RA (regional authority) has been relaxed,” DGFT said.

The commerce ministry on Monday said it has relaxed time period for submission of physical copy of application for availing benefits under Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for agri exports amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In a public notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, said that the physical copy with prescribed documents can be filed manually by October 30 this year.

In April last year, the directorate had laid out a detailed procedure for claiming benefits under the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme, which aims at boosting agricultural exports.

In March 2019, the government announced this scheme for providing financial assistance for transportation and marketing of agriculture products to boost exports of such commodities to certain countries in Europe and North America.

Under the TMA plan, the government reimburses a certain portion of freight charges and provide assistance for marketing of agricultural produce. The scheme covers freight and marketing assistance for export by air as well as sea (both normal and refrigerated cargo).

As per the procedure, application for claiming assistance can be filed online by a registered and eligible exporter having a valid RCMC (Registration Cum Membership Certificate), issued by export promotion councils or commodity boards.

Last year, the government approved an agriculture export policy with an aim to double the shipments to USD 60 billion by 2022. It is aimed at boosting exports of agriculture commodities such as tea, coffee and rice and increase the country’s share in global agri-trade.