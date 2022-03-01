Commerce Ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on melamine from four countries

It concluded that the volume of dumped imports from these countries has increased in both absolute and relative terms.

The commerce ministry’s arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of melamine, a compound used in laminates, from the European Union, Japan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after conducting an investigation on the dumped imports.

The material injury suffered by domestic firms has been caused by dumped imports, the DGTR said in a notification.

“The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty,” it said.

The recommended duty was in the range of USD 119 per tonne and USD 428 per tonne on imports.

While DGTR, which is under the commerce ministry, recommends the duty and the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same within three months of the recommendation.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to check if their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties within the multilateral regime of the WTO.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level playing field to the domestic industry. It is not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals had filed the application before the directorate for initiation of the anti-dumping investigations on imports of ‘melamine’ originating in or exported from the European Union, Japan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.