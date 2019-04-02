Commerce Ministry for anti-dumping duty extension on aluminum alloy wheels from 3 nations

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 3:14 PM

The authority is of the view that continuation of the duty is required against all these countries on the tyres, used in motor vehicles, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said in a notification.

The commerce ministry has recommended extension of anti-dumping duty on aluminum alloy wheels from China, Korea and Thailand for another five years to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

Concluding its second sunset review of anti-dumping probe on imports of these wheels being exported by these nations, the ministry’s investigation arm DGTR stated that there is a likelihood of dumping if the existing anti-dumping duties are allowed to cease.

The authority is of the view that continuation of the duty is required against all these countries on the tyres, used in motor vehicles, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said in a notification.

It has recommended “imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties on the imports of the subject goods (wheels), originating in or exported from China, Korea and Thailand for a period of five years”.

“The continued injury to the domestic industry on account of dumped imports is likely to continue if the anti-dumping duties from subject countries cease to exist,” it added. Imports of these tyres have increased from 15,878 tonnes in 2014-15 to 21,042 tonnes in 2017-18.

ALSO READ: Investors convinced of ‘certainty of investment returns’ in Indian real estate, say experts

India is a huge market for passenger as well as commercial vehicles, which makes it attractive destination for global players to export automobile components, including tyres.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Commerce Ministry for anti-dumping duty extension on aluminum alloy wheels from 3 nations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition