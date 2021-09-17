Commerce Ministry fixes December 31 as deadline for exporters to submit

Under services export from India Scheme (SEIS), they can file applications for exports made during 2018-20.

The last date for exporters to submit online applications to claim their pending dues under different export promotion schemes will be December 31, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. On September 9, the government announced to release Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under different export incentive schemes.

For claiming pending refunds under merchandise exports from India Scheme (MEIS), the ministry said, exporters can submit applications for exports made in the period July 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 and from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 and from April 2020 to December 31, 2020. Under services export from India Scheme (SEIS), they can file applications for exports made during 2018-20.

“The last date for submitting online applications under MEIS, SEIS, ROSCTL, ROSL and 2 per cent additional adhoc incentive has been notified to be December 31, 2021,” it said. Similarly, textile exporters can file applications for exports made during March 7, 2019 to December 31, 2020 under RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes) scheme.

It added that after December 31, no further applications would be allowed to be submitted and they would become time-barred. Further, the validity period of duty credit scrips or certificates issued on or after September 16, 2021 shall be 12 months from the date of issue.

Commenting on this, former FIEO President S K Saraf said that the decision of extending the last date for application of scrip-based schemes is a welcome move. It shows the government’s sensitivity to the difficulties faced by exporters in these challenging times, he said adding, however, the DGFT needs to make the application portals operational and ensure their continuous working.