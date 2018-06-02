Cochin SEZ exports rise record 705% in April 2018

The total merchandise export from SEZs clocked Rs 2,73,487 crore during 2017-18 as against Rs 2,30,797 crore in the preceding year. (Reuters)

Merchandise exports from the Cochin special economic zone (CSEZ) have shown a remarkable 705% year-on-year increase during April 2018 , while the total exports from all special economic zones for the month grew by 5% . “The highest growth has been from Cochin SEZ with 705% increase to Rs 3,708 crore from Rs 461 crore of April 2017. Total exports in April this year from SEZs amounted to Rs 20,548 crore as against Rs 19,488 crore in April 2017,” Vinay Sharma, officiating chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES), said.

Gem and jewellery exports from the six units of CSEZ have been driving the record performance with nearly 90% of the share, he said, and added that the new government policies have resulted to a healthy growth road map for the manufacturing and services industries. Data provided by the EPCES shows that exports from CSEZ has also registered a huge spike in March 2018, with a 730% year-on-year increase at Rs 3,699 crore. For FY18, merchandise exports from CSEZ have grown by 111 % to touch Rs 27,762 crore from Rs 13,164 crore in the previous fiscal. The total merchandise export from SEZs clocked Rs 2,73,487 crore during 2017-18 as against Rs 2,30,797 crore in the preceding year.

CSEZ is a multi-product Special Economic Zone located at Kochi in 103.0 acres with 136 units, employing nearly 15,000 people. Exports of software from CSEZ have also shown a robust performance with total shipment value of Rs 72,829 crore in FY18 as against Rs 61,624 crore in FY17. CSEZ is the top exporter among all the SEZs in the country with 18 % year-on-year growth.

“The business in 204 SEZs has clocked 18% increase year-on-year between 2016-17 and 2017-18. This has been in spite of the challenges faced, with factors such as non-removal of MAT, imposition of dividend distribution tax and impending sword of sunset clause from 2020 (when the tax benefits will go away).

Additionally, the tight competition world over, from established and upcoming free zones from almost every country has not acted as a deterrence to the growth velocity,” he said. Sharma pointed out that biotech export from SEZs has also seen a surge of 58% year on year, and so has non-conventional energy, recording the total shipment value at Rs 20 crore in April 2018 against Rs 7 crore in April 2017, which is a 161% increase.