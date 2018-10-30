Coal India shares up for sale for this much; Modi government to divest up to 9% stake

The government will sell 3% via Offer for Sale (OFS) and has a greenshoe option of another 6%, beginning tomorrow. (Image: Reuters)

The Narendra Modi government will sell up to 9% stake in its prized public sector company — Coal India — at a floor price of Rs 266 per share, TV news channels reported. The government will sell 3% via Offer for Sale (OFS) and has a greenshoe option of another 6%, beginning tomorrow.

Coal India posted 61.07% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,786.44 crore for the June quarter of the 2018-19 financial year. In the first quarter of the year, the government divested 0.225% stake by way of placement of shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’, after which, the government held 78.32% equity in the company.

Key points: Coal India disinvestment

18.62 crore (3%) shares on sale

37.24 crore (6%) greenshoe option

Rs 266 per share floor price

Full 9% stake may fetch about Rs 15,000 crore at floor price, according to back of the envelope

Updates follow soon…