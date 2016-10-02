CNG price in Delhi cut by Rs 1.40, piped gas by Re 1

The consumer price of CNG would be Rs 33.95 per kg in Delhi and Rs 39.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad during 12 am to 5 am at the select CNG stations.(AP)

CNG price in the national capital was today cut by Rs 1.40 per kg and piped cooking gas by Re 1 per standard cubic metre in step with reduction in prices of domestically produced natural gas.

While CNG price in Delhi was cut by Rs 1.40 per kg, the reduction in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was Rs 1.60.

The new consumer price of Rs 35.45 per kg in Delhi and Rs 40.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight tonight.

The price of CNG in Delhi remains the lowest in the entire country.

“Consequent upon notification of Government of India reducing the prices of domestically produced natural gas, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced reduction in the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from tonight,” a company statement said here.

This is the third time in the last one year that prices have been reduced by IGL.

With the objective of boosting CNG refuelling during non-peak hours, IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the prices of CNG for filling between 12 am to 5 am at select outlets.

The consumer price of CNG would be Rs 33.95 per kg in Delhi and Rs 39.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad during 12 am to 5 am at the select CNG stations.

IGL has also announced reduction in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices from tomorrow. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi is being reduced by Re 1 per standard cubic metre to Rs 23 per scm.

Due to differential tax structure in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 24.35 per scm as against Rs 25.50 per scm currently.

IGL is supplying PNG to nearly 4.8 lakh households in Delhi and over 1.9 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost as a result of the reduction in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government,” the statement said.