CNG, PNG in up to 100 more districts soon; 11th round of city gas distribution on cards

More than 400 districts of the country are being covered by the city gas distribution network so far.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is preparing to initiate the 11th round of city gas distribution bidding after which up to 100 additional districts will get the clean fuel. Dharmendra Pradhan added that more than 400 districts of the country are being covered by the city gas distribution network so far, accordion to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He mentioned that in the last 6 years, the number of CNG stations has gone up from 947 to over 2300. The minister also marked the commissioning of 56 CNG stations, most of which are, reportedly, set up by Adani Gas and Indian Oil Corporation.

It has been informed that the 11th bid round is being planned around a new pipeline being constructed from Angul in Odisha to Mumbai in Maharashtra to ferry natural gas between the east and west coast. The city gas pipeline is used to transport compressed natural gas and piped natural gas.

Highlighting India’s growth towards becoming a gas-based economy, the minister further said that the government is committed to providing infrastructure and 17,000 km long pipeline is being laid for the purpose. Efforts are underway to complete the national Gas Grid in a time-bound manner, he assured.

During 2018 and 2019, the PNGRB gave out licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to household kitchens in 136 geographical areas. This helped in extending coverage of the city gas network to 406 districts and around 70 per cent of the country’s population. The governmnet has been targetting to raise the share of natural gas in the country’s energy basket to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the minister called upon the entrepreneurs to take advantage of the policy reforms brought in the energy sector. He added that the capital requirement for setting up of retail outlets has been cut from Rs 2000 crore to Rs 250 Crore, and even the start-ups can take part in it now. Retail outlets can not only sell the traditional fossil fuels, but also dispense gas, and put up electric vehicle charging stations.