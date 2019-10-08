Citizen-centric initiatives: Ayushman Bharat, Ujjawala benefits for PMAY users

Around 24.75 lakh houses have been occupied under PMAY (Urban)

The government will not just provide beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) urban services such as LPG connection and health insurance benefits, but will also give them training on water, energy conservation and waste management practices. The move is aimed at developing awareness about resource conservation and citizen-centric urban planning initiatives.

Under PMAY (Urban), the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has sanctioned around 90 lakh houses so far, of which 53.40 lakh have been grounded (work started) and more than 27.17 lakh have been completed with an investment of around Rs 5.54 lakh crore. Around 24.75 lakh houses have been occupied.

The government will not just cover these beneficiaries under schemes like Ujjawala and Ayushman Bharat, but will also offer them solar energy run devices like solar cookers, etc as part of its efforts to develop a holistic self-sufficient and sustainable urban cluster.

The MoHUA has launched the ‘Angikaar campaign’ to bring PMAY (Urban) beneficiaries under such central schemes. It was officially rolled out in all cities under PMAY (Urban) on October 2 and will conclude on December 10. The campaign is to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is a 3 month campaign on social behaviour change with aim to create awareness on best practices related to water & energy conservation, waste management, health, sanitation and hygiene. The campaign will cover 2,800 urban local bodies and will also cover senior citizens, single women, widows, transgenders and person with disabilities,” a senior government official explained.

The government will also provide solar electricity devices like cookers, lamps, etc to the beneficiaries, he said adding that besides the MoHUA, ministries of health & family welfare, water resources, environment and new & renewable energy, petroleum & natural gas are also part of the campaign.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the stakeholder ministries to provide an elaborate range of benefits to beneficiaries under PMAY ranging from gas and electricity connection to solar cooking range, lamps as well as health and other central scheme benefits.

“Following on PMO’s direction, MoHUA conceptualised Angikaar. It is to enable families in adapting to newly constructed PMAY(U) homes through social behaviour change management. It also aims to build capacities of beneficiaries for rain water harvesting, tree plantation, waste management etc,” the official said.