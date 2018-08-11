Affordable house in Navi Mumbai! CIDCO announces lottery for over 14,000 homes

CIDCO’s managing director Lokesh Chandra said that online registration process for this scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will start on August 13.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a state planning agency, today announced a lottery for 14,838 affordable apartments in the Navi Mumbai area. CIDCO’s managing director Lokesh Chandra said that online registration process for this scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will start on August 13.

The apartments are being constructed for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories, he said. There would be 5,262 apartments in the EWS category and the rest in LIG. The application process will begin from August 15, and will be open till September 17. The draw will be conducted on October 2.

The entire process will be online. CIDCO has opted for a complete online process for a housing scheme for the first time. The buildings will be constructed at 11 locations across Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri. Apartments in EWS category will have a carpet area of 25.81 sq mt and those in LIG will have carpet area of29.82 sq mt.