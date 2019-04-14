Chinese economy ‘generally stable’, to maintain prudent monetary policy

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 9:19 AM

The Chinese economy has been “generally stable,” Chen said a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which was posted on the IMF’s website.

Chinese economy, china, US China trade deal, foreign portfolio investment, foreign portfolio investmentThe government passed a new foreign investment law in March that it hopes will keep global companies enthusiastic about China. (Reuters)

China will maintain a prudent monetary policy stance this year and keep the yuan in line with fundamentals as it uses fiscal tools to spur growth, according to central bank Deputy Governor Chen Yulu.

The Chinese economy has been “generally stable,” Chen said a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which was posted on the IMF’s website. Authorities will further open up the financial sector and level the playing field between local and foreign-funded institutions to strengthen the industry, he said.

“Prudent monetary policy will be neutral in general,” the deputy governor said. “China will pursue a proactive fiscal policy with greater intensity and enhance its performance, focusing on cutting taxes and fees on a larger scale.”

Also read: US-China trade deal should comply with multilateral rules to avoid economic risks for Asian nations, says IMF

Policy makers in Beijing have been trying to stimulate growth without causing a debt blowout as trade tensions complicate the outlook for an economy that’s already slowed moderately because of a domestic financial cleanup. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the U.S.-China trade deal may include penalties if the latter manipulates its currency to boost exports.

China will continue to “improve the exchange rate mechanism and keep the RMB exchange rate in line with fundamentals at an adaptive equilibrium level,” Chen said.

The potential for foreign portfolio investment inflows is growing, the central bank official said, pointing to the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets into global indexes as a reason. Such inflows hit a record $120 billion last year, he said.

“The stock market, which has seen a slack in the past few years, is showing signs of bottoming out and recovering,” he said.

Chen said that Chinese and foreign-funded financial institutions will be treated “equally in a way that is more transparent and consistent” with best international practices to strengthen the vitality of the financial sector.

The government passed a new foreign investment law in March that it hopes will keep global companies enthusiastic about China. The law, to take effect in 2020, is designed to address a longstanding source of resentment by overseas companies that vast swathes of the economy remain closed off to foreign capital.

The government is also making progress on state-owned enterprises, Chen said. More than 1,900 so-called zombie enterprises, former central SOEs, and distressed companies had exited the market by the end of last year, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Chinese economy ‘generally stable’, to maintain prudent monetary policy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition