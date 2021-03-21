  • MORE MARKET STATS

China’s economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier Han Zheng says

By: |
March 21, 2021 5:27 PM

China's economy is widely expected to grow more than 8% in 2021, led by an expected double-digit expansion in the first quarter, but analysts say the pace is driven by a low base for comparison and the recovery remains uneven.

The economy expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to report growth, although the growth was its weakest in 44 years.The economy expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to report growth, although the growth was its weakest in 44 years.

China’s economy is continuing a steady recovery this year, vice premier Han Zheng said on Sunday.Han made the remarks to the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering hosted by the Development Research Centre of the State Council. Han also said China, the world’s No.2 economy, will strengthen macro policy coordination with other countries.

China’s economy is widely expected to grow more than 8% in 2021, led by an expected double-digit expansion in the first quarter, but analysts say the pace is driven by a low base for comparison and the recovery remains uneven.

Related News

The economy expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to report growth, although the growth was its weakest in 44 years.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China’s economy is continuing steady recovery this year vice premier Han Zheng says
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Potato prices crash 50% to Rs 5-6/kg in both producing and consuming areas
2Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report
3Taxpayers can use ITC to discharge GST dues for March: Finance Ministry