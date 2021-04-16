  • MORE MARKET STATS

China’s economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent as activity revived

By: |
April 16, 2021 9:47 AM

The figures reported Friday were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world's second-largest economy fell into its deepest contraction in decades.

china economyThe figures reported Friday were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world's second-largest economy fell into its deepest contraction in decades. (Photo source: AP)

China’s economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent over a year ago in the first quarter of 2021 after factory and consumer activity returned largely to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures reported Friday were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world’s second-largest economy fell into its deepest contraction in decades.

Related News

The government noted growth in activity compared with the final quarter of 2020, when a recovery already had begun, was a more modest 0.6 per cent.

Manufacturing, auto sales and other consumer activity have revived to above pre-pandemic levels since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and allowed factories and stores to reopen.

The economy ”delivered a stable performance with a consolidated foundation and good momentum of growth,” the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

The outsize jump in the headline number was in line with expectations by forecasters due to the low basis for comparison in early 2020. Some warn that despite China’s impressive recent performance, a recovery still is uncertain because global demand is weak as some governments reimpose anti-disease curbs that disrupt business and trade.

The economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of last year as the ruling Communist Party took the then-unprecedented step of closing most factories, shops and offices to fight the outbreak that started in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It was China’s worst performance since at least the mid-1960s.

Growth recovered to 6.5 per cent over a year earlier in the final quarter following the economy’s relatively early reopening while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with renewed disease outbreaks. China eked out full-year growth of 2.3 per cent, becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China’s economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent as activity revived
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Costlier crude, low base: WPI inflation shoots up to 8-year high of 7.39%
2Amid Covid surge, states seek free grain supply from Centre
3RRA 2.0: RBI sets up regulatory review authority to review regulations, ease compliance