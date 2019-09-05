China, US to hold trade talks in October

China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The announcement followed a call earlier in the day between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website. China’s central bank governor Yi Gang also attended the call.
Before the October talks, trade teams from the two countries will hold consultations in mid-September, the ministry said, adding that both sides agreed to take actual actions to create favorable conditions.
Do you know What is Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt, Finance Commission Grants & Other Transfers, Economic Survey, State Finance Commission? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.