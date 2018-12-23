China, US ‘make progress’ after trade call

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 11:27 PM

China and the US "made new progress" on the issues of trade balance and intellectual property during a phone call between officials from the two countries, China's commerce ministry said Sunday.

trade war, us china trade war, united states, china, trade call, Xi Jinping, donald trump, world, economy newsThis is the second such phone call phone call announced by the commerce ministry this week — on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington discussed “economic and trade issues”. (Reuters)

China and the US “made new progress” on the issues of trade balance and intellectual property during a phone call between officials from the two countries, China’s commerce ministry said Sunday. Both sides are engaged in a bruising trade war but relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day truce earlier this month.

“On December 21, China and the US conducted a phone conversation at a vice ministerial level, exchanging views on issues such as trade balance and strengthening intellectual property protection, and made new progress,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement. This is the second such phone call phone call announced by the commerce ministry this week — on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington discussed “economic and trade issues”.

China’s legislature on Sunday also announced that it is looking at a new law governing foreign investment that would prevent the forced transfer of technology and give foreign firms the same privileges as Chinese companies. US and EU officials have long complained of a lack of fair access for foreign companies in China, as well as rampant theft of intellectual property.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China, US ‘make progress’ after trade call
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition