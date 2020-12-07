  • MORE MARKET STATS

China trade surplus hits record $75 billion as November exports soar

By: |
December 7, 2020 1:23 PM

Imports gained 5 per cent to USD 192.6 billion, up from the previous month's 4.7 per cent, reflecting the growing strength of China's economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

china trades, china exports, trade surplus in China, Chaina exports demands in US, covid-19, China economic reform, Capital economics reportChina's exports rose to USD 268 billion, up from October's 11.4 per cent growth. (AP Photo)

China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the US soared to a record USD 75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1 per cent over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers. Exports to the United States rose 46 per cent despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington, customs data showed Monday. Total exports rose to USD 268 billion, up from October’s 11.4 per cent growth.

Imports gained 5 per cent to USD 192.6 billion, up from the previous month’s 4.7 per cent, reflecting the growing strength of China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese exporters are benefiting from the economy’s relatively early reopening after the Communist Party declared the disease under control in March while foreign competitors still are hampered by anti-virus controls.

Related News

Exports were much stronger than expected in November, said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.
He noted that consumers have stepped up purchases of goods, cutting back on services that may not be safe or available during the pandemic. Chinese exporters have temporarily taken global market share from competitors. Forecasters say that surge is unlikely to last into 2021 once coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and consumption in Western markets gradually returns to normal.

Total exports for 2020 returned to positive territory in October after the first quarter’s 13.3 per cent contraction dragged down the overall figure. Chinese import growth by volume has been bigger than the financial figures indicate due to slumping global prices for oil and other goods amid plunging demand

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China trade surplus hits record $75 billion as November exports soar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Business economists see full US economic recovery before 2022
2High tax collections, low share of states shoot up Centre’s revenue in October 2020
3China’s exports surge on hot demand for PPE, remote working tech