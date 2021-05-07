  • MORE MARKET STATS

China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

By: |
May 7, 2021 10:49 AM

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China's economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March's 38.1 per cent expansion.

China’s exports surged 32.3 per cent over a year earlier in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1 per cent.

Exports rose to $263.9 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth but down from the explosive 60.6 per cent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday.

Related News

Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March’s 38.1 per cent expansion.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, EU looking at comprehensive FTA, no early harvest
2India, EU to discuss healthcare cooperation and ways to boost economic ties
3Credit Suisse cuts India’s FY22 GDP growth forecast to 8.5-9% due to raging Covid-19 second wave