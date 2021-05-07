China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March's 38.1 per cent expansion.

China’s exports surged 32.3 per cent over a year earlier in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1 per cent.

Exports rose to $263.9 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth but down from the explosive 60.6 per cent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday.

Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March’s 38.1 per cent expansion.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.