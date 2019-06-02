China says it doesn’t want US trade war but won’t shy from one

China said it doesn\u2019t want a trade war with the U.S. but won\u2019t shy away from one, as it asserted its right to development and sovereignty. The Chinese government is willing to work with the U.S. to find solutions but Donald Trump\u2019s administration has made unreasonably high demands in trade talks, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said in Beijing on Sunday as China released a white paper on the negotiations. Both parties must make compromises in any talks, Wang said. The white paper stated that the U.S. has backtracked on its commitments while China hasn\u2019t.