China says it doesn’t want US trade war but won’t shy from one

Published: June 2, 2019 9:05:31 AM

China said it doesn’t want a trade war with the U.S. but won’t shy away from one, as it asserted its right to development and sovereignty.

The white paper stated that the U.S. has backtracked on its commitments while China hasn’t.

China said it doesn’t want a trade war with the U.S. but won’t shy away from one, as it asserted its right to development and sovereignty.

The Chinese government is willing to work with the U.S. to find solutions but Donald Trump’s administration has made unreasonably high demands in trade talks, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said in Beijing on Sunday as China released a white paper on the negotiations.

Both parties must make compromises in any talks, Wang said. The white paper stated that the U.S. has backtracked on its commitments while China hasn’t.

