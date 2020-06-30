China responds to India’s ban on TikTok, other apps; reminds India to be responsible

China said that it is strongly concerned and is verifying the condition after India put a ban on 59 Chinese apps.

After the Modi government put a ban on 59 Chinese apps due to concerns mounting over sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country, China said that the Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including those from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian underlined that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations, ANI reported. He added that China is strongly concerned and is verifying the condition. On the other side, the Indian government said that the decision towards blocking 59 apps was taken in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of the state and public order.

The Ministry of Information Technology also informed that it received many complaints from various sources about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing the users’ data and transmitting them in an unauthorised manner to servers in foreign countries, said a statement by the Ministry of Information & IT. The compilation, mining, and compiling of such data poses a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country and thus it is a matter of deep concern, requiring emergency measures, the statement further said.

