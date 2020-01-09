China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms

By: |
Beijing | Published: January 9, 2020 3:21:10 PM

The Ministry of Natural Resources said foreign firms registered in China with net assets of not less than 300 million yuan ($43 million) will be eligible to obtain oil and gas mining rights.

china, oil, gas, oil and gas, oil and gas exploration, oil and gas production, natural resources, china economyThe country’s oil and gas market has been dominated by state players such as the China National Petroleum Company and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec). (Reuters)

China will allow foreign companies to take part in oil and gas exploration and production in the country, in what officials hailed Thursday as a “major reform” opening up the industry. The Ministry of Natural Resources said foreign firms registered in China with net assets of not less than 300 million yuan ($43 million) will be eligible to obtain oil and gas mining rights.

The change takes place from May 1 and also applies to domestic companies. “Opening to both domestic and foreign enterprises is a major reform measure,” said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Ling Yueming at a news conference. In the past, international companies could only enter the industry by working with Chinese firms, such as state-owned enterprises. The move comes as China looks to open to private firms more sectors of the economy that have been dominated by state-owned companies.

The country’s oil and gas market has been dominated by state players such as the China National Petroleum Company and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec). On Thursday, the ministry also said permits for mineral resources mining will be valid for five years. Each extension period is five years as well. When firms apply for a renewal of exploration rights, their area of exploration will be cut by 25 percent, said the ministry.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Economic Slowdown: World Bank projects India’s growth at 5% for FY 2019-20
2Coal Imports: Supreme Court revives probes against Adani firms
3GDP growth estimate at 5 per cent is optimistic, could go down till 4.6 per cent for the fiscal, say analysts