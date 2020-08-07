  • MORE MARKET STATS

China hopes US will cooperate to create favourable conditions for trade deal, says top diplomat

By:
Published: August 7, 2020 3:40 PM

Representattional image ( Reuters)

China urges the United States to strengthen cooperation so as to create favourable conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal, said its top diplomat Yang Jiechi.

Yang, in an essay published on Friday on China’s foreign ministry website, argued that cooperation between China and the United States would be beneficial to both countries and to the world, whereas confrontation would be “a sure disaster”.

