China hopes trade deal reached with US can still be implemented

China said on Thursday it hopes the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States can still be implemented.
China said on Thursday it hopes the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States can still be implemented and reiterated its willingness to stick to the agreement despite recent U.S. sanctions against Chinese officials and firms.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that some in the United States were always oppressing and bullying China and said Beijing must act to reject and respond to such practices.
(More details are awaited.)
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.