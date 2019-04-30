China factory activity softens despite stimulus

By: |
Beijing | Published: April 30, 2019 10:34:30 AM

China's factory activity softened in April, official data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy remains on uneven footing despite a raft of government stimulus measures.

Growth in factory activity from last month and new orders softened, while raw material inventories declined.

China’s factory activity softened in April, official data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that the world’s second-largest economy remains on uneven footing despite a raft of government stimulus measures. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of factory conditions, came in at 50.1 for the month, down from 50.5 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The reading is below analyst forecasts but remains above the 50.0 level separating expansion from contraction. “The latest survey data disappoint hopes for a further recovery,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

Read | Asian shares fall as China manufacturing data disappoints

“The official PMIs suggest that (the second quarter) got off to a weaker start and reinforce our view that there are still some downside risks to near-term activity,” he said in a note.

Growth in factory activity from last month and new orders softened, while raw material inventories declined. Tepid global demand and a trade war with Washington that has seen tariffs slapped on more than USD 360 billion in goods has weighed on China’s manufacturing sector. The new export and import orders sub-index rose from March, but remained in contraction territory.

Beijing has announced a raft of stimulus to cushion the impact from its cooling economy, with spending on roads, railways and other big-ticket infrastructure projects picking up early this year, and tax cuts worth 2 trillion yuan (USD 297 billion) kicking in this month. Economic growth in the first quarter stabilised at 6.4 percent.

NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe credited government policy for improving small business conditions. “It shows that a series of precise and effective tax and fee reduction policies and measures have gradually appeared to support the healthy development of small and micro enterprises,” Zhao said in a statement.

Data from independent data provider Caixin released Tuesday also showed growth in China’s factory activity softening from last month. The figures come as top US trade negotiators arrive in Beijing later Tuesday for the latest round of negotiations aimed at resolving the thorny issues riling relations between the world’s top two economies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China factory activity softens despite stimulus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition