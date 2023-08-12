China deflation: What lies ahead￼

China reported “deflation” in July. Marquee business dailies in the West have termed this as a “warning sign for the global economy”. We explain how this could compound the task of monetary policy managers, and twist the narratives so far on global growth and financial stability across nations.

Deflation, and China

Deflation is persistent, generalised decline in price levels in an economy. While the other major economies are battling stagflation (low growth-high inflation) with monetary tightening and fiscal correction, China has started experiencing stagnation.

The recovery of the world’s second-largest economy after its tight Covid curbs appeared quick initially, but has since proved to be slow. Consumer demand is tepid. Both the relevant indices—consumer price index (retail) & producer price index (factory gate)—slipped to the deflationary zone in July, with y-o-y decline of 0.3% and 4.4%, respectively. For CPI, this is first fall since February 2021, while PPI has declined for the 10th month in a row. The Chinese economy grew 6.3% in Q2-2023, against 4.5% in Q1—but that was largely because of the base effect.

Consequences for China & likely policy reaction

Deflation inflates a country’s public debt, triggers expectations of further fall in prices—thereby causing consumers to postpone purchases—and leads to demand falling further. Companies’ profits will take a hit, leading to job cuts. All these scenarios and a fall in exports—which has much to do with the problems in the West—are already visible in China.

Unless there is firm counter-action, this could lead to economic contraction and financial instability. The customary economic solutions to deflation are tax cuts, higher government spending and monetary easing—an apt mix of all these, to be sure.

Beijing has so far belied expectations of any such policy response. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the central bank, had said it would regard “stability as the top priority in 2023.”

A struggling China and the world

China has been an export powerhouse for long; its share of the world goods trade has only risen from 13% in the year just before the pandemic to 14.4% in 2022, as shipments from the country were still growing fast in relative terms. It also accounts for 6.5% of global export of services. The immediate salutary impact of deflation-hit China is that cheaper goods/services from the country could help cool inflation in importing countries.

However, this could soon become a bane, as industries in other countries will suffer, forcing them to cut back on investments. Also, falling import demand from China, still a ravenous consumer of raw materials, and industrial building block, is something the world can ill-afford.

For India too, reduced Chinese imports of copper, mineral oils, iron ore and cotton yarn are a significant economic negative.

The technology factor

Deflation can also be caused by technological breakthroughs that help cut costs. The smugness with which China reacts to deflation and low growth (by its standards) also makes many analysts curious. On Wednesday, US president Joe Biden signed a fiat proscribing certain US investments in sensitive technologies in China, indicating technological advancements there are being treated with caution.

These developments must be seen in the context of predictions that China’s share in world trade expansion would decline by half in five years, and the intent of businesses to diversify away from China (China Plus One), to countries like India.

Global inflation and the Fed response

The Russia-Ukraine war and post-Covid recovery of consumer demand pushed global inflation to close to 9% in 2022. The IMF expects it to fall to 6.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024—still above pre-pandemic levels. US inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, and has been declining since, aided by the Fed’s rate-hike cycle.

After a let-up for two months, oil prices started rising from early June. In July, US inflation rose to 3.2%, up 20 bps from the June level, but it is still believed that the Fed is at the end of its rate-hike cycle. While risks persist, expectations are that the US may manage a soft landing, with inflation reverting to targetted 2% in 2023.