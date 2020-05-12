  • MORE MARKET STATS

China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

By: |
Published: May 12, 2020 11:30:41 AM

The ministry said the waivers will take effect on May 19 and end on May 18, 2021.

china, US china tariff war, US products, US china trade deal, china finance mimistry, china imports, latest news on US china tradeAmong the types of imports from the United States eligible for tariff waivers include rare earth ore. (Reuters photo)

China’s finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 U.S. products that will be eligible for import tariff waivers for one year.

The ministry said the waivers will take effect on May 19 and end on May 18, 2021. Among the types of imports from the United States eligible for tariff waivers include rare earth ore.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 crisis: Labour productivity goes hand in hand with workers’ interests, says BJD MP
2Coronavirus outbreak: Drivers join migration queue, availability of trucks hit
3Business team from Thailand to explore investment opportunities in UP: Minister  