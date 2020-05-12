China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

Among the types of imports from the United States eligible for tariff waivers include rare earth ore. (Reuters photo)

China’s finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 U.S. products that will be eligible for import tariff waivers for one year.

The ministry said the waivers will take effect on May 19 and end on May 18, 2021. Among the types of imports from the United States eligible for tariff waivers include rare earth ore.