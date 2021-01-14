  • MORE MARKET STATS

China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535 billion

By: |
January 14, 2021 11:13 AM

Exports rose 3.6 per cent over 2019 to USD 2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019's 0.5 per cent gain, customs data showed Thursday.

china exportsExporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic. (Photo source: AP)

China’s exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a tariff war with Washington, boosting its politically volatile trade surplus to USD 535 billion, one of the highest ever reported.

Exports rose 3.6 per cent over 2019 to USD 2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019’s 0.5 per cent gain, customs data showed Thursday. Imports edged down 1.1 per cent to just over USD 2 trillion.

Related News

China’s exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy and demand for masks and other Chinese-made medical supplies. Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.

Exports surged 18.1 per cent in December over a year earlier to USD 281.9 billion. Imports rose 6.5 per cent to USD 203.7 billion

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. China 2020 exports up despite virus surplus surges to $535 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s medium-term growth to slow to around 6.5% after initial rebound: Fitch
2EIU report: Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India
3Pace of economic recovery will depend on the degree of vaccine rollout: BofA Securities