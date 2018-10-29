Chicken, egg lovers, you may not have noticed, prices have surged dramatically in October; check rates here

Chicken and egg lovers, you may not have noticed but poultry prices have surged dramatically in the month of October. (Image: IE)

Chicken and egg lovers, you may not have noticed but poultry prices have surged dramatically in the month of October, data showed. The reason for higher poultry prices could be high demand due to the onset of winters. As per poultrybazaar.net, the price of tanduri chicken (1.1 to 1.3 kg) in the Delhi market has gone up from Rs 75 on October 1 to Rs 100 on October 21.

Similarly, prices of chicken have surged in other cities too. The boiler prices of chicken in Mumbai surged from Rs 83 on October 1 to Rs 99 on October 21, Gujarat from Rs 73 to Rs 85, and Raipur from Rs 68 to Rs 85.

Not only chicken, but egg prices have also surged. Prices of 100 eggs, as the leading poultry-rate service provider, have surged from Rs 380 on October 1 to Rs 428 on October 27 in Delhi. Similarly, in Mumbai, prices of 100 eggs have surged from Rs 399 to Rs 440.

Egg prices: October 1- October 27

Data: poultrybazaar.net

Last year in November, eggs had become costlier as compared with chicken due to higher demand. The retail rate of eggs had hit Rs 7 per piece, which made it costlier than one kg of the boiler chicken.