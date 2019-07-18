Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district tops Niti Aayog’s development rankings

New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2019

Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district has topped the ranking of aspirational districts by Niti Aayog for May 2019. Kondagaon was followed by Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Pakur(Jharkhand), the Niti Aayog said.

The development areas include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

The delta rankings measured the incremental progress made by over 100 aspirational districts in May 2019 across six developmental areas. The development areas include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure. The aspirational district programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2018.

The programme aims to rapidly transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development, thereby posing a challenge to ensure balanced regional development. The first delta ranking for aspirational districts was released in June 2018.

