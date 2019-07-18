Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district tops Niti Aayog’s development rankings

The development areas include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district has topped the ranking of aspirational districts by Niti Aayog for May 2019. Kondagaon was followed by Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Pakur(Jharkhand), the Niti Aayog said in a tweet. Dhaulpur (Rajasthan) and Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) were ranked fourth and fifth in the government’s aspirational districts programme.

These #AspirationalDistricts have taken active measures to provide economically vibrant & #sustainable habitats that provide equitable access to #BasicInfrastructure for its citizens. Here are the five most improved districts in this sector during May, 2019. pic.twitter.com/pKdJdHBxCX — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 18, 2019

The delta rankings measured the incremental progress made by over 100 aspirational districts in May 2019 across six developmental areas. The development areas include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure. The aspirational district programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2018.

The programme aims to rapidly transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development, thereby posing a challenge to ensure balanced regional development. The first delta ranking for aspirational districts was released in June 2018.