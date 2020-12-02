Chhattisgarh to commence paddy procurement from December 1

Paddy is the major crop of Chhattisgarh, which is referred to as the Rice Bowl of India.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led state government has started paddy procurement from December 1 at the support price, it has announced. Paddy procurement has been a political and social issue in the state. The state government is not allowing any kind of reduction in paddy procurement amid the Covid-19 crisis. Paddy is the major crop of Chhattisgarh, which is referred to as the Rice Bowl of India.

Farmers debt worth Rs 9,000 crores waived

The state govt has waived agricultural loans worth Rs 9,000 crores for 17,82,000 farmers of the state, and is procuring paddy at the support price of 2500 rupees, informed a press release. The Government of Chhattisgarh had set a new record with 80.37 lakh metric tons of paddy procurement from farmers of the state at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal in Kharif marketing year 2018-19. Additionally, it beat its record of 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy that was procured at support price in the Kharif marketing year of 2019-20, it said.

Irrigation Tax worth Rs 244 crore waived

An outstanding irrigation tax worth Rs 244.18 crore, which benefited more than 17 lakh farmers of the state, was waived by Chhattisgarh’s Baghel government. Additionally, the compensation amount for the acquisition of agricultural land has been quadrupled, besides providing free and subsidised electricity to more than 5 lakh farmers of the state, which accounts for Rs 900 crore annually, the release stated.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna

The chief minister had promised the farmers to procure paddy at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal, but in the Kharif marketing year 2019-20, to counter challenges reportedly faced at the Centre the Government of Chhattisgarh started the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the release mentioned. Within the scheme, the state government is transferring Rs 5750 crore directly into the bank accounts of 19 lakh farmers. The scheme is quite similar to the farmer-friendly schemes of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The assistance of Rs 4500 crores has been directly provided to farmers of the state under three instalments.

A vast majority of small and marginal farmers benefited from Nyay Yojna

A vast majority of 90 percent beneficiaries, who availed the benefit under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, belong to the marginal sections of society such as SC, ST, OBC and economically weaker sections. The on-the-spot assistance provided by the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, to farmers of the state has served as a lifeline for the farmers, with the revival of their economic status.

Godhan Nyay Yojana

The Godhan Nyaya Yojana was launched on 20th July 2020 aiming at the promotion of organic farming and the creation of new employment opportunities at rural and urban levels. With a total of 6430 Gauthans in the state, 3726 Gauthans of the state are actively engaged in the procurement of cow dung. Cow dung is purchased from the villagers and cow dung collectors at the cost of Rs.2/per kg. Around 26,76,000 quintals of cow dung has been purchased in the state so far, with 2,10,017 beneficiaries having registered themselves in the state, and 1,32,855 cattleman being benefited, so far.

Amendment in the Market Act

The Chhattisgarh government has amended the Agricultural Produce Market Act to protect the interests of farmers and general citizens of the state, concerning the three new agricultural laws passed by the central government, the press release stated. The Chhattisgarh Government called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on 27th October 2020 and passed a resolution amending the Market Act, making provisions for monitoring the sale of agricultural produce and establishment of electronic trading platforms.

Over 21 lakh farmers have registered to sell paddy

Nearly 21,48,606 farmers have registered themselves for paddy procurement at the support price, in more than 2,000 cooperative societies of the state, including 2,49,080 new farmers. The paddy harvested area by the registered farmers is 27,59,404 hectares. The area under paddy harvesting in Chhattisgarh has increased by 73,387 hectares i.e. 2.73 percent this year. Around 19,55,236 farmers registered to sell paddy in the year 2019.