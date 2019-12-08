Chhattisgarh ranked sixth in giving MNREGA jobs to differently-abled persons

The top states in this connection are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is ranked sixth in the country in terms of providing employment to differently-abled persons under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), an official said on Sunday. Between April and November this year, the total number of differently-abled persons working in MNREGA in the state stood at 22,966, he said.

The top states in this connection are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, he added. During 2018-19, the number of differently-abled persons employed under the scheme in Chhattisgarh was 30,702, all of them provided cumulative employment of 8,90,264 days, he said.

“The employment opportunities would not only boost confidence and morale of differently-abled people but will also make their life easier,” he quoted state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singhdeo as saying.

The PwDs are provided work as per their skill and capacity, and these include arranging drinking water facility, baby-sitting, plantation, canal digging, filling potholes, loading-unloading sand in trolleys etc under the scheme, he added.