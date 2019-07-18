Chhattisgarh district improves most on ease of living, tops NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District ranking

Representative Image

Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district has topped Narendra Modi’s Aspirational District programme for May 2019, enhancing living standards and improving upon ease of living for its inhabitants, said NITI Aayog. Out of over 100 districts under the programme, five districts have emerged as the most improved regions under NITI Aayog’s Delta Ranking for the month of May. Announcing the same, NITI Aayog said, “These Aspirational Districts have enhanced Ease Of Living for its citizens by championing the development narrative across key sectors of social development.” The other five districts that made it to the list belong to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Other than Kondagaon, Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur and Chitrakoot, Jharkhand’s Pakur and Rajasthan’s Dhaulpur have also been acknowledged for their better performance on several indicators.

Here are the top Five most improved districts on #NITIAayog‘s Delta Ranking for the month of May, 2019. These #AspirationalDistricts have enhanced #EaseOfLiving for its citizens by championing the #development narrative across key sectors of social development. pic.twitter.com/KcO5gNm53j — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 17, 2019

For the same month, Mizoram’ Mamit, Andhra Pradesh’s YSR, Asifabad (Adilabad) of Telangana, Kerala’s Wayand and Tripura’s Dhalai ranked the lowest in the Delta Ranking. The data for June and July months is not out yet.

What is Aspirational Districts Programme?

Aspirational Districts programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 under its think tank NITI Aayog. The program aims at transforming selected districts. These chosen districts have shown relatively less progress in key development sectors, NITI Aayog’s website said. The government had identified the Human Development Index and inter-state and inter-district disparities as major hindrances in development.

About 115 districts were identified from 28 states, in a transparent manner. The programme heavily relies upon the States for its smooth functioning. However, different ministries are also allocated some number of districts. For example, the government selected about 35 districts which are “affected by Left Wing Extremism” on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Key agendas

Aspirational Districts programme aims at holistic development of the districts. It encompasses health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and providing basic infrastructure — access to roads, potable water, electricity in rural households and individual household toilets.

The government had released the first Delta Ranking in June 2018.