Chhattisgarh Cabinet ministers list 2018: Bhupesh Baghel new CM, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu take oath as ministers; check complete council of ministers here

Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers list 2018: Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was Monday appointed as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The two other contenders for chief minister’s post – TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu – were also appointed as ministers. The chief minister and the ministers were administered oath by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Balbeer Juneja Indoor Stadium.

A galaxy of leaders across all the political parties attended the swearing-in ceremony. From Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot, Puducherry CM V Narayansamy, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

Baghel’s predecessor Raman Singh was also present in the ceremony. A five-time MLA from Patan, Baghel was chosen as the head of the state Congress Legislature Party.

Chhattisgarh new cabinet ministers list: Check complete council of ministers here

Bhupesh Baghel – chief minister

TS Singh Deo – cabinet minister (portfolio not announced)

Tamradhwaj Sahu – cabinet minister (portfolio not announced)

Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers list: Check council of ministers in former Raman Singh government

Dr. Raman Singh

Chief Minister of chhattisgarh, General administration, Finance, Electronics and Information technology, Public relations, Aviation, Mineral resources and Energy

Prem Prakash Pandey

Revenue and Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, Higher Education, Technical Education and Manpower Planning, Science and Technology

Punnu Mohile

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Village, Twenty Point Programme, Planning, Economics and Statistics Department

Rajesh Munt

Public Works, Housing and Environment and Transportation

Ajay Chandrakar

Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education Department

Amar Agarwal

Commercial Tax, Urban Administration, Department of Commerce, Industries, Public Enterprises and Information Technology & Electronics

Brij Mohan Agarwal

Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Fishery, Water resources, Religious Trusts & Endowment

Kedarnath Kashyap

Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development, Backward Classes and Minorities Development and School Education

Ramsevak Paikra

Home, Jail, Public Health Engineering

Ramsheila Sahu

Women and Child Development, Social Welfare

Lal Rajwade

Labour, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Public Grievances Redressal

Dayal Das Baghel

Cooperatives, Department of Culture and Tourism

Mahesh Gagdha

Forest, Law and Legal Affairs Department

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has not expanded his cabinet yet. This list will be updated as soon as Baghel will expand his cabinet. Baghel is the leader credited for the massive victory of the party in the recent Assembly polls where Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member House.