Chhattisgarh Cabinet ministers list 2018: Bhupesh Baghel new CM, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu take oath as ministers; check complete council of ministers here

Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers list 2018: Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was Monday appointed as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The two other contenders for chief minister’s post – TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu – were also appointed as ministers. The chief minister and the ministers were administered oath by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Balbeer Juneja Indoor Stadium.
A galaxy of leaders across all the political parties attended the swearing-in ceremony. From Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot, Puducherry CM V Narayansamy, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.
Baghel’s predecessor Raman Singh was also present in the ceremony. A five-time MLA from Patan, Baghel was chosen as the head of the state Congress Legislature Party.
Chhattisgarh new cabinet ministers list: Check complete council of ministers here
Bhupesh Baghel – chief minister
TS Singh Deo – cabinet minister (portfolio not announced)
Tamradhwaj Sahu – cabinet minister (portfolio not announced)
Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers list: Check council of ministers in former Raman Singh government
Dr. Raman Singh
Chief Minister of chhattisgarh, General administration, Finance, Electronics and Information technology, Public relations, Aviation, Mineral resources and Energy
Prem Prakash Pandey
Revenue and Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, Higher Education, Technical Education and Manpower Planning, Science and Technology
Punnu Mohile
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Village, Twenty Point Programme, Planning, Economics and Statistics Department
Rajesh Munt
Public Works, Housing and Environment and Transportation
Ajay Chandrakar
Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education Department
Amar Agarwal
Commercial Tax, Urban Administration, Department of Commerce, Industries, Public Enterprises and Information Technology & Electronics
Brij Mohan Agarwal
Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Fishery, Water resources, Religious Trusts & Endowment
Kedarnath Kashyap
Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development, Backward Classes and Minorities Development and School Education
Ramsevak Paikra
Home, Jail, Public Health Engineering
Ramsheila Sahu
Women and Child Development, Social Welfare
Lal Rajwade
Labour, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Public Grievances Redressal
Dayal Das Baghel
Cooperatives, Department of Culture and Tourism
Mahesh Gagdha
Forest, Law and Legal Affairs Department
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has not expanded his cabinet yet. This list will be updated as soon as Baghel will expand his cabinet. Baghel is the leader credited for the massive victory of the party in the recent Assembly polls where Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member House.
