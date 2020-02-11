Cheers to slowdown! Sky gets clearer as emissions drop in these countries; key factors

Two major reasons behind the fall in the growth of emissions are mild weather and global economic slowdown. (Bloomberg image)

Though economic slowdown kept India and other major economies on a halt in 2019, there is one area that had reasons to cheer. Emissions growth in India was moderate in 2019, with CO2 emissions from the power sector declining slightly as electricity demand was broadly stable. The strong renewables growth also prompted coal-fired electricity generation to fall for the first time since 1973, according to the latest report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the continued growth in fossil-fuel demand in other sectors of the Indian economy, notably transport, offset the decline in the power sector.

In the global context, while the emissions grew strongly in Southeast Asia, lifted by robust coal demand, the global CO2 emissions from coal use declined by almost 200 million tonnes (MT), or 1.3%, from 2018 levels, offsetting increases in emissions from oil and natural gas. Advanced economies saw their emissions decline by over 370 MT (or 3.2%), with the power sector responsible for 85 per cent of the drop.

A major drop in emissions in advanced economies last year compensated for the continued growth elsewhere. The United States recorded the largest emissions decline on a country basis, with a fall of 140 MT, or 2.9%. US emissions are now down by almost 1 gigatonne from their peak in 2000. Emissions in the European Union fell by 160 million tonnes, or 5%, in 2019 driven by reductions in the power sector.

Two major reasons behind the fall in the growth of emissions are mild weather and global economic slowdown. Milder weather in many large economies compared with 2018 had an important effect on the trends, reducing emissions by around 150 MT. Weaker global economic growth also played a role, moderating the increase in emissions in major emerging economies such as India, said the IEA report.

However, what seems more important at this juncture is how to carry the trend in the coming years as well. “We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” said Fatih Birol, Executive Director, IEA. We have the energy technologies to do this, and we have to make use of them all, Fatih added.