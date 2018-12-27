Charges for cheque bounce to attract GST

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 4:23 AM

The AAR ruled that the recovery of charges in lieu of cases where a party fails to honour its commitment of timely payment is act of toleration of such an act.

GST collection, total GST collection, income tax file returns, gst returns, GSTR 3B returns , IGST, SGST, Central GST Charges ensure that the applicant continues its agreement with its customers despite default.

Charges for cheque bounce collected by an entity from its customers are liable to be taxed with the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, the Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAR) in Maharashtra ruled. The applicant, a non-banking financial company, argued that cheque-bounce charges were a form of penalty or liquidated damages and therefore not a consideration for supply. Hence, such charges collected weren’t taxable under the GST.

The AAR ruled that the recovery of charges in lieu of cases where a party fails to honour its commitment of timely payment is act of toleration of such an act. Charges ensure that the applicant continues its agreement with its customers despite default. This, therefore, is construed as supply under the GST Act and hence taxable.

