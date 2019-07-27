Rahul Bose’s tweet on bananas cost JW Marriott Rs 25,000; tax department penalises five star hotel

The show-cause notice was sent after analysing the records seized on Thursday by a three-member team set-up by the department,

A day after the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department sent a show-cause notice to the city’s JW Marriott hotel for levying Goods and Services Tax on two bananas ordered by actor Rahul Bose, the department has now slapped the hotel with a Rs 25,000 fine for illegally collecting tax on bananas that are exempted item, hence violating section 11 of CGST, ANI tweeted on Saturday. The department had sought reason from JW Marriott for charging tax on a tax-free item.

An investigation was ordered into the matter by Mandip Singh Brar — Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner after Bose tweeted Rs 442.50 being charged by the hotel for two bananas. The actor in a video showed the bill amount of Rs 375 for a fruit platter that carried 9 per cent CGST at Rs 33.75 and another 9 per cent UTGST also for Rs 33.75.

Bananas are categorised under “fresh fruits that are tax-free,” The Indian Express reported citing Rajeev Chaudhary, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner. “So, in the show-cause, we have asked them to explain how come they charged tax on bananas.”

The show-cause notice was sent after analysing the records seized on Thursday by a three-member team set-up by the department and the hotel was asked to reply till Saturday. However, the hotel management hasn’t come out with an official statement. Apart from this, an investigation around whether the hotel is paying tax to the government has also been underway. Source in the department told The Indian Express that the hotel will face a penalty if found guilty.

Consumer Protection Council’s member and GST expert Ajay Jagga has written to Director Consumer Affairs requesting their cognizance in the issue. According to the letter sent by Jagga, the issue of 18 per cent GST levied on fresh fruits (charged as fruit platter), which are tax-free, is one of the subjects in which an advisory from the Consumer Protection Council should be considered.