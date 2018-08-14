‘Certain top GST posts redundant’

Certain administrative positions created under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are meant only to provide promotion avenues for revenue officials and create ‘confusion and nuisance’, according to a new book by Taxmann, a publisher of books on taxation and law.

According to Taxmann, during the last few years, many positions like principal chief commissioner and chief commissioners were created with the sole aim of making promotion available for commissioner-level officers. A principal director general is supposed to oversee working of director general of central excise intelligence, director general of revenue intelligence, directorate general of inspection (customs and central excise), director general of export promotion, director general service tax, director general (vigilance), duty drawback directorate, etc.

The book GST Ready Reckoner, is authored by VS Datey.