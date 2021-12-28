Centre’s total liabilities rose to Rs 125.71 lakh crore in September quarter, official data shows

As per the report, yields on Government Securities hardened in the secondary market due to an increase in supply of such securities during the September quarter.

The government’s total liabilities rose to Rs 125.71 lakh crore in the September quarter from Rs 120.91 lakh crore in the three months ended June, according to the latest public debt management report.

The increase reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.97 per cent in the July-September period of 2021-22.

In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the ‘Public Account’ of the government, jumped to Rs 125,71,747 crore at the end of September 2021.

At the end of June, the total liabilities stood at Rs 1,20,91,193 crore.

The report was released by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Public debt accounted for 91.15 per cent of the total outstanding liabilities in the September quarter compared to 91.60 per cent at the end of June.

Nearly 30.56 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years. The ownership pattern showed the share of commercial banks at 37.82 per cent and that of insurance companies at 24.18 per cent in the September quarter.

As per the report, the yields on Government Securities hardened in the secondary market due to an increase in the supply of such securities during the September quarter.

In the secondary market, trading activities were concentrated in the 3-7 year maturity bucket during the September quarter, mainly because of less trading observed in 10-year benchmark securities due to low float.

However, the yields were supported by the decision of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, to continue with the accommodative stance and to conduct Open Market Purchase under G-SAP 2.0 during the July-September quarter of the fiscal.