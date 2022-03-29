Centre’s liabilities inch up at slower pace in December quarter

The Centre’s liabilities rose at a slower pace in the December quarter than in the previous three months, reflecting a marginal improvement in its finances before the Omicron onslaught.

The total liabilities, including those under the public account, inched up by 2.2% in the third quarter of this fiscal from the previous three months to Rs 128.4 trillion, the finance ministry said in its quarterly debt management report on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the rise was about 4% in the three months through September 2021 to Rs 125.7 trillion. The liabilities had recorded a rise of 6.4% q-o-q at the end of the March quarter of FY21.

The Central government issued dated securities worth Rs 2.88 trillion in the December quarter, against Rs 2.84 trillion until end-September, said the report released by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The report suggested that yields on government securities hardened across the curve during the December quarter. The yields on the 10-year benchmark security rose from 6.22% at the end of September quarter to 6.45% by end-December.

“On the domestic front, the market was largely disappointed by discontinuation of the Government Securities Acquisition Plan by the RBI in the third quarter,” the report said. The spread of the Omicron variant to most parts of India also led to apprehension of additional borrowings as well as higher retail inflation also affected the sentiments, it said.

On the global front, higher international crude oil prices after OPEC countries’ decision to raise oil production by only a meagre amount against higher expectations dampened sentiments. The US Federal Reserve’s indication about the possibility of tapering its bond purchase programme in November 2021 also weighed on the yields in the Indian market as well.

However, the yields were supported by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4% to continue with its accommodative stance during the third quarter of the current fiscal, the finance ministry report said.

Public debt accounted for 91.6% of the total outstanding liabilities of in the December quarter, against 91.2% at the end of September. Almost a quarter of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years.

Interestingly, the share of banks in the ownership pattern of the Central government securities eased to 35.4% at the end of December this fiscal, from 37.8% as of September 30. The share of the RBI dropped by 6 basis points to 16.92% during this period.

The share of insurance companies and provident funds stood at 25.7% and 4.3%, respectively, while that of mutual funds was 3.1%.