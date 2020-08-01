  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre’s finances: Q1 fiscal deficit at 83% of FY21 target

By: |
Published: August 1, 2020 8:56 AM

Analysts see the fiscal deficit doubling from the budgeted level of Rs 8 lakh crore for the year.

At 13%, expenditure growth in Q1 was the same as budgeted for the whole of FY21.

The Centre stepped up Budget spending in June despite a huge revenue shortage. At 13%, expenditure growth in Q1 was the same as budgeted for the whole of FY21. Analysts see the fiscal deficit doubling from the budgeted level of Rs 8 lakh crore for the year.

