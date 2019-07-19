Centre to states: Waive road tax and permit requirement for EVs

The ministry had in October 2018 exempted EVs from the requirement of passenger transport permit via a notification.

By Pritish Raj

The Centre has pulled up the states for not exempting the electric vehicles (EVs) from the requirement of passenger transport permit and waiving off the road tax, saying this acts as a barrier against the proliferation of EVs. The government has given time till August 31 for states to adopt the measures and submit the action taken to promote the eco-friendly vehicles.

In a letter to the states, Abhay Damle, joint secretary at the ministry of road transport and highways, stressed on the need to formulate preferential policies for adoption of EVs through incentives like land allotment for charging infrastructure, mandating charging points in malls, housing societies and office complexes. Other incentives as advised by the Centre include waiver of toll charges and parking fee as well as priority parking slots.

The ministry had in October 2018 exempted EVs from the requirement of passenger transport permit via a notification. “However, most of the States have not implemented the notification and are still insisting for permits for EVs,” the letter read, adding states are requested to operationalise the earlier notification by registering EVs without imposing any permit requirement. Stating that waiving off the road tax will reduce the vehicle’s cost of acquisition, the ministry advised the states to consider waiving the road tax on EVs to the maximum possible extent.

The government has been pushing adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and ballooning oil imports. The Niti Aayog has proposed converting traditional three- and two-wheelers to electric by 2023 and 2025, respectively. Besides, it has rolled out a host of sops for EVs such as the FAME scheme, which provided subsidies on purchasing such vehicles. Other measures include fitment of green registration plates to ensure EVs get waivers from toll charges and parking fee, permit of exclusive access to EVs at congested zones and driving licence approval to the age group of 16-18 years to drive e-scooters.