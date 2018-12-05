Centre to spend Rs 70,000 crore for gas pipeline network

“In the first phase Rs 70,000 crore will be invested to spread gas pipeline network across the country,” the petroleum minister said while addressing the 19th National Conference on Corrosion Control organised here.

The Centre will initially spend Rs 70,000 crore to spread gas pipelines across the country, and is working out plans to expand gas network to Myanmar through Bangladesh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Wednesday. The central government is promoting gas based economy which needs a massive network of pipelines for transportation of natural gas to various corners of the country, he said. “In the first phase Rs 70,000 crore will be invested to spread gas pipeline network across the country,” the petroleum minister said while addressing the 19th National Conference on Corrosion Control organised here.

Pradhan said India is also planning to expand gas pipeline network to Myanmar through Bangladesh. “Under this programme, pipelines are proposed to be constructed between Dhamra to Bangladesh and Siliguri to Bangladesh to export LNG gas according to the requirement of the neighbouring nation,” he said. Turning to Odisha, Pradhan said the state needs a huge infrastructure to store, refine and transport the natural gas to the doorstep of the industry from Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur. He said the Centre is contemplating to promote port based industries in Odisha and also in other coastal states having natural ports.

Also read| RBI monetary policy: Industry says decision on expected lines, but this step urgently needed to boost economy

The eastern part of India, including Odisha, needs a high double digit growth rate to be on a par with Western region. In Odisha, around Rs 4500 crore would be pumped in to construct 1700 kms of pipeline network in first phase. A strategic oil reserve project will also be launched in Chandikhol after acquiring land there, said Pradhan. The petroleum minister also announced that commercial production of polypropylene from Paradip refinery would commence this month.

South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL) is presently operating cross-country pipelines network of crude oil and refined products as well as LPG of 1570 kms length with 19.35 MMTPA capacity, he said. Under this region, India Oil is having the biggest and largest crude oil handling facility at Paradip, which is feeding four most important refineries – Paradip, Haladia, Barauni and Bangaigaon. As future expansion plans under SERPL, laying works of 1212 km Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline with capacity of 4.5 MMTPA is in progress.

Moreover, preconstruction works for 360 km long Paradip-Dhamra-Haladia LNG pipeline and 345 km long Paradip-Somanathpur-Haladia pipeline are also under progress, said the Petroleum Minister. Pradhan asked participating delegates, scientists and engineers to chalk out a roadmap for creation of better and advanced infrastructure for energy storage, refining and transportation with utilisation of corrosion free metals.

The meet aims at analysing various industrial corrosion problems and provide a platform for interaction among industrialists, scientists, engineers and professionals. The three-day conference is being organised jointly by National Corrosion Council of India, Karaikudi, SERPL, Central Electrochemical Research Institute and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).