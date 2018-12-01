Centre to set up 23 GW solar plants in Leh-Kargil

In a notification released on Friday, MNRE said that the first phase of the ‘ultra mega’ solar project would comprise 2,500 MW capacity in the Kargil region and 5,000 MW in the Leh district.

The ministry of new and renewable energy has set the stage for installing 23 giga-watt (23,000 MW) grid-connected solar projects in Jammu and Kashmir. In a notification released on Friday, MNRE said that the first phase of the ‘ultra mega’ solar project would comprise 2,500 MW capacity in the Kargil region and 5,000 MW in the Leh district.

A single tender shall be floated for selecting developers who would install the solar plants and set up power evacuation infrastructure. While the daily solar power generation potential in most part of the country is in the range of 3-5 units per square metre, the same in Leh-Ladakh can be 6-8 units, thanks to high ‘irradiance factor’.