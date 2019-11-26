Centre to sell imported onions to Andhra, Bengal, Odisha and Kerala

During 2019-20, there was a three-four weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in the sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon.

The Centre has decided to sell imported onions at Rs 52-55/kg (ex-Mumbai) and `60/kg (ex-Delhi) to states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Sikkim, which have placed order with the Centre for supply of 2,265 tonne of onions. The Centre has asked other states to place their orders in time as the first tranche of 6,090 tonne of imported onion is scheduled to arrive from Egypt early next month.

Last week, the Cabinet had decided to import 1.2 lakh tonne of onions through state-owned trading firm MMTC to improve the domestic supply and control prices, which touched Rs 100/kg, after prices started rising steadily from September from about Rs 30/kg. Onions are currently sold at `70-80/kg in retail markets in the national capital — the country’s largest wholesale trading hub for the commodity.

“For Delhi, while the demand from the state government is yet to be provided, Nafed has informed that it will retail onions through its own outlets and through those of Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar and NCCF,” the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

During 2019-20, there was a three-four weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in the sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon. Further, untimely and prolonged rainfall in the major onion growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period caused damage to the standing crops.

The kharif onion is harvested in the October-December period, while rabi crop arrives in March-June and late-kharif in January-March.

As India received 52% above normal monsoon rainfall in September, the kharif crop was damaged at many places while transportation was also affected from the producing centres like Maharashtra to consuming centres like Delhi.